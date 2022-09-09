Pakistan | Monsoon rains and EU response - DG ECHO Daily Map | 09/09/2022

The European Commission mobilized EUR 2.35 million in emergency humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of the affected population.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated following a request for support from the Pakistani authorities via the EU Delegation in Islamabad. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, and Sweden have offered shelter items, medical supplies, non-food items, water pumps, a bailey bridge, and medical and a water purification team. An EU Civil Protection Team and an ERCC liaison officer were deployed to Islamabad to support national authorities.

Following a request from the UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit, an environmental expert from Sweden will deploy to be integrated in the OCHA response structure.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated (EMSR629).