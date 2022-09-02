Pakistan | Monsoon rains and EU response – DG ECHO Daily Map | 02/09/2022

On 28 August, the European Commission mobilized EUR 2.35 million in emergency humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of the affected population.

On 29 August, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated following a request for support from the Pakistani authorities via the EU Delegation in Islamabad. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, and Sweden have offered shelter items, medical supplies, non-food items, water pumps, bailey bridge, and medical and water purification teams. Offers from Belgium and Sweden were already accepted, others are pending acceptance. An EU civil protection team (EUCPT) is on standby, and an ERCC liaison officer is to be deployed.

On 29 August, the European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated (EMSR629) to provide satellite maps on the areas around the cities of Larkana (around 500 000 people), Shikarpur (200 000) and Jacobabad (200 000).