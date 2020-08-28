Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan - Flow Monitoring: Type of Settlement in Pakistan of Undocumented Afghan Returnees (2019)
Attachments
This map provides information on the type of settlements in Pakistan of Undocumented Afghan returnees during the period between January 1 and 31 December 2019. In 2019, a rented house was the most common type of settlement for undocumented returnees in Pakistan. However, the type of settlement differs according to the different districts.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.