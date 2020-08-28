Pakistan + 1 more

Pakistan - Flow Monitoring: Type of Settlement in Pakistan of Undocumented Afghan Returnees (2019)

This map provides information on the type of settlements in Pakistan of Undocumented Afghan returnees during the period between January 1 and 31 December 2019. In 2019, a rented house was the most common type of settlement for undocumented returnees in Pakistan. However, the type of settlement differs according to the different districts.

International Organization for Migration
