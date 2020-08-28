Pakistan - Flow Monitoring: Areas of Origin and Intended Destination of Undocumented Afghan Returnees (2019)

This map provides information on the districts of origin in Pakistan and the intended provinces of destination in Afghanistan during the period between January 1 and 31 December 2019. The majority of undocumented Afghan returnees came from five districts in Pakistan: Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Rawalpindi. The main intended destination provinces in Afghanistan of undocumented returnees were Kandahar, Kabul, Nangarhar, Kunduz, and Baghla