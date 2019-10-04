04 Oct 2019

Damage assessment in the Southern part of New Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Imagery analysis: 02 October 2019 | Published 4 October 2019 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite based structure damage assessment in the southern part of New Mirpur City, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan that was affected by the 5.6 magnitude Mirpur earthquake of the 24th of September 2019 with an epicenter SE of New Mipur City. UNITAR-UNOSAT has identified within the extent of this map 31 potentially damaged structures South of New Mirpur City. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

