oPt
Schools under the risk of demolition in the West Bank 2019
Attachments
A total of 51 Palestinian schools across the West Bank have pending "stop work" or demolition orders, which place them at risk of being fully or partially demolished, due to lack of building permits which are near impossible to obtain. These include 43 schools in Area C, affecting around 4,100 students, and 8 schools in East Jerusalem, affecting around 1,100 students. The orders prevent both the maintenance and expansion of school infrastructure