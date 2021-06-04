Damage assessment in the Gaza strip as of 28 May 2021

This map illustrates a satellite imagery-based building damage assessment within the Gaza Strip, Occupied Palestinian Territory, and based on an image collected on 28 May 2021. According to satellite imagery analysis, there are visible 40 impact craters on roads, 486 destroyed or damaged buildings, and 118 possibly damaged buildings and 131 areas of possible damage to the road or road-blocking debris. There are also 1,144 impact craters in fields and barren areas. According to publicly available data about 130 health care facilities and 43 educational facilities are located within 100 meters of damaged areas and are shown on the map. This is a preliminary analysis and has not been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.