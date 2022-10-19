Satellite detected water extents between 13 and 17 October 2022 over Nigeria - Imagery analysis: 13 to 17/10/2022 Published 19/10/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Nigeria between 13 to 17 October 2022 compared with the period from 08 to 12 October 2022. Within the cloud free analysed areas of about 890,000 km², a total of about 30,000 km² of land appears to be affected. In the analysed areas, 738 health facilities and 1,424 schools are identified to be within or close to a flooded zone. In comparison with the period between 08 to 12 October 2022, water extent appears to have decreased of about 1,000 km². Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water extent ~6,660,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas amongst the 204 million people living in the analysed zone.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).