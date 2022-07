SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Increased water level along the Komadugu Gana River in the northern part of Tarmua LGA (AOI 1) as of 25 July 2022;

Increased water in the rivers close to Damaturu City (AOI 2) and potentially inundated agricultural fields and roads as of 25 July 2022;

Increased water in River Anumma in Gujba LGA (AOI 3) as of 25 July 2022;