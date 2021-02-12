Nigeria
North East Nigeria Land Advocacy Map (Pulka LGA), 12 February 2021
Individuals Recorded: 53,142
Households Recorded: 13,264
Current Area Size: 258,958 Sq.m
Proposed Area: 182 Ha
To Decongest (Overall)
Overstretched Households: 8,765
Overstretched Individuals: 43,824
To Decongest (Priority)
Overstretched Households: 6,649
Overstretched Individuals: 22,585
Length of Proposed Trench: 8.95 KM
Congestion Density: 6 Sq.m
- International Organization for Migration
