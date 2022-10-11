Nigeria: Synoptic view of the flood damage extent in Lokoja as of 4-10-2022

Description

Flooded extent of Lokoja, Kogi State as of 04-10-2022. The Multi-Sensor Band Composite was applied on the Kompsat-3 satellite imagery to delineate and assess the flood damage extent. Analysis conducted indicated that about 130.46km2 of land was flooded of which 33.23km2 were cropland. According to Kogi State government, Three persons were killed and over 10,000 people have been displaced. About 1110 buildings were affected(either partially or completely submerged) and over 113.27km of roads were submerged.