Nigeria: Strategic objective 2- Strengthen Resilience of Crisis-Affected People: Total Number of Beneficiaries Assisted by Partners | March 2019

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
During March 2019, the sector partners have assisted around 163,000 individuals with agriculture and livelihood interventions in the three most affected north-east states of Nigeria. In order to have better joint understanding/coordination among sector partners who planned to carry out seed distribution in 2019 rainy season. Through the Agriculture and Livelihood Working Group forum, sector partners are coordinating with each other to prevent duplicative efforts and encourage complementarity in upcoming seed distribution campaigns. It is anticipated that the number of people receiving agriculture and livelihoods support will significantly increase in the coming months as partners scale up rainy season distribution to support food production.

