Nigeria: Population in Need Situation Map, October 2019

Nigeria faces immense humanitarian and protection challenges due to the ongoing insurgency in the North East. The conflict has caused grave human rights violations, impacting particularly on the most vulnerable civilians. As of September 2019, there are 2,018,513 persons internally displaced in the North East regions, with 90% of the displacements originating from Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. Nigeria has registered refugee/asylum seeker population of 49,713 individuals, 67% located mainly in Cross Rives, 14% in Benue and 7% urban refugees located in Lagos. 244,218 Nigerian refugees are taking asylum in neighbouring countries Niger (49%), Cameroon (44.4%) and Chad (6.6%)