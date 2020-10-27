Nigeria: Population of Concern Situation Snapshot, September 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The general situation in North-East Nigeria remains largely volatile with incidents of attacks in several Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa (BAY) States in North-East Nigeria continue to cause displacement and casualties among civilians and persons of concern to UNHCR.

Furthermore Cameroon Refugees affected by the crisis between the government and activists calling for independence of the anglophone region are seeking refuge in Nigeria . The arrival of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria has since presented a new dimension to the already complex humanitarian situation in Nigeria.