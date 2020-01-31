Nigeria: Population of Concern Situation Map, January 2020

KEY FIGURES

2,035,232 INTERNALLY DISPLACED POPULATION in Northeast states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe, 91% due to insurgency, 8% communal clashes and 1% natural disaster. 1,835,429 of the IDPs are in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. Source: DTM -RXXIX Dec 2019

540,049 internally displaced population out of which 262,722 are in Northwest states of Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano states while the remaining 277,327 are in Northcentral states of Benue, Plateau and Nassarawa states. Source: DTM -NCNW RII Dec 2019.

280,451 NIGERIAN REFUGEES REGISTERED IN CAMEROON, CHAD, AND NIGER, UNHCR - as of January 2020

55,340 REFUGEES AND ASYLUM SEEKERS REGISTERED IN NIGERIA UNHCR - as of January 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Nigeria faces immense humanitarian and protection challenges due to the ongoing insurgency in the North East. The conflict has caused grave human rights violations, impacting particularly on the most vulnerable civilians.