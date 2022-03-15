Nigeria - Northeast Nigeria: Key geographic areas for understanding conflict dynamics (20 Dec 2021)

This map shows commonly referenced geographic areas in relation to conflict dynamics in the far northeast of Nigeria. Areas shown include forests, wetlands, water bodies, mountains and hills, and other physical spaces that are essential to understanding events in the region, though not all are typically mapped or mapped consistently. The map is intended to assist in understanding public reporting on the region by identifying and approximately outlining some of the most salient geographic areas.

Land cover, including forests, wetlands, and water bodies, were derived from remote-sensing analysis. Broader key areas around some of the land cover shown, such as the Sambisa area around the Sambisa forest, as well as other key areas not anchored on depicted land cover, such as the Lamboa Area, were determined based on analysis of open-source reporting. This included reporting by media outlets, Nigerian government institutions, and think tanks.