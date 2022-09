Description

Flooded extent around Bantaji, Wurbo, Gidan Atoro, Kwatan Boya, Hoyan, Sakpa and Kanon Kabawa Communities along the River Benue Channel. The HASARD flood extent algorithm was applied using a reference image scene for 14/09/2022 compared to the situation image scene for 26/09/2022 on Sentinel-1 Radar data.