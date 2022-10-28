Nigeria

Nigeria | Floods – DG ECHO Daily Map | 28/10/2022

Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Since the first half of August, widespread floods triggered by heavy rainfall impacted more than 2.8 million people across Nigeria.

  • With massive damage to croplands, the flooding risks further aggravating the already severe food insecurity and malnutrition in the country, where an estimated 19 million people face food insecurity.

  • Priority needs include food items, nutritional food, non-food items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, medical supplies, and logistical support.

  • The Government of Nigeria through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and humanitarian partners are responding with food, non-food items and clean drinking water but additional resources are required to scale-up the response to the unprecedented flood impact.

Related Content