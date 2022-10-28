Nigeria | Floods – DG ECHO Daily Map | 28/10/2022

-
Since the first half of August, widespread floods triggered by heavy rainfall impacted more than 2.8 million people across Nigeria.
With massive damage to croplands, the flooding risks further aggravating the already severe food insecurity and malnutrition in the country, where an estimated 19 million people face food insecurity.
Priority needs include food items, nutritional food, non-food items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, medical supplies, and logistical support.
The Government of Nigeria through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and humanitarian partners are responding with food, non-food items and clean drinking water but additional resources are required to scale-up the response to the unprecedented flood impact.