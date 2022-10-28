Nigeria | Floods – DG ECHO Daily Map | 28/10/2022

Since the first half of August, widespread floods triggered by heavy rainfall impacted more than 2.8 million people across Nigeria.

With massive damage to croplands, the flooding risks further aggravating the already severe food insecurity and malnutrition in the country, where an estimated 19 million people face food insecurity.

Priority needs include food items, nutritional food, non-food items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, medical supplies, and logistical support.