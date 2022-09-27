Nigeria: Flooded Villages Between Loko and Ekwakwa in Benue State, Nigeria - 24 Sep 2022

Analysis derived from Pleaiades-1A Multispectral EO data acquired on 24 Sep 2022

Torrential rain has caused flooding in Nigeria. Jigawa state is particularly experienced heavy flooding. The floods have submerged buildings and agriculture, and there are concersn that the Niger and Benuc Rivers may flood as their water levels rise. This map illustrates a True Color band composite from optical data acquired on the 24/09/2022 by the Pleiades-1A satellite over the Benwe state, Nigeria. This preliminary analysis shows multiple villages between Loko and Ekwakwa in Benue State potentially affected by the large flood of the Benue river. EO data has becn processed with the ESA Charter Mapper processing environment developed and operated for ESA by Terradue.