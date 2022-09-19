Nigeria: Flooded Cropland - Benue River; Benue-Niger confluence. Situation on 2022-09-19. Overview Map, Close-Up Maps and Table on Flooded Cropland Area per District

Background

Torrential rainfall has caused severe riverine floods across the Niger and Benue rivers throughout Nigeria.

Description

This flood map shows areas flooded by water by the Benue and Niger rivers across multiple States in central Nigeria with a focus on flooded cropland (cropland as of 2020, as classified by the ESA WorldCover product). The HASARD Flood extent algorithm was applied, using a reference scene from 2022-08-02 compared to the situation on 2022-09-19 using Sentinel-1 radar data. The table on the right-hand side lists the districts within the processed region that contain affected cropland. Within the processed region, a total area of over 272 km of cropland were inundated as of 2022-09-19. Note that within districts which are not fully covered by the processed area, further cropland might be flooded that is not shown on this map and not accounted for in the tabular data. This data is not verified.