Nigeria - Flooded Area: Lokoja and Filele. Situation on 2022-10-04. Affected Roads, Flooded Road Segments

Background

Torrential rainfall has caused severe riverine floods across the Niger and Benue rivers throughout Nigeria. The flood-water has extended far enough to significantly affect infrastructure.

Description

This updated flood map shows areas flooded by water by the Benue river and Niger river confluence in Nigeria. A supervised classification was conducted using optical KOMPSAT-3 imagery from 2022-10-04. By overlaying the inundated area with DLR settlement data (2019) and OSM road data, we can estimate that about 60 km of roads and paths were inundated in these excerpts as of October 4th.

Note that though clouds and shadows were masked out, data quality can be reduced near those areas. This product was not verified.