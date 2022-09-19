Nigeria: Flooded Area - Benue River, central Nigeria. Situation on 2022-09-19. Area by Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa State borders

Background

Torrential rainfall has caused severe riverine floods across the Niger and Benue rivers throughout Nigeria.

Description

This flood map shows areas flooded by water by the Benue river in the border region of Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa States, Nigeria. The HASARD Flood extent algorithm was applied, using a reference scene from 2022-08-02 compared to the situation on 2022-09-19 using Sentinel-1 radar data. Only a few buildings were affected in this excerpt, however, it is possible that more buildings next to the detected ones were affected due to the resolution of the used data. Mostly agricultural area was flooded. Further output will therefore focus on flooded agricultural area as well as different areas of the country. This product was not verified.