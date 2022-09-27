Nigeria: Flood extent map over the Taraba State in Nigeria - Upstream Loko AOI (21 Sep 2022)

Analysis derived from a change detection of Sentinel-1 data acquired on 07 Aug 2022 (reference image) and 21 Sep 2022 (flood image)

Torrential rain has caused flooding in Nigeria. Jigawa state is particularly experienced heavy flooding. The floods have submerged buildings and agriculture, and there are concerns that the Niger and Benue Rivers may flood as their water levels rise. This map illustrates a SAR-based flood extent derived from a change detection procedure developed at LIST. The "HASARD" service is implemented on the ESA Charter Mapper processing environment developed and operated for ESA by Terraduc.