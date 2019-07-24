24 Jul 2019

Nigeria: Flash Report | IDPs Arrival to Ngala - Ngala LGA (Local Government Area) - 16 July 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Between 8-14 July 2019, 599 individuals (154 households) arrived at the Arabic Village Camp in the Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), (Borno State). Of these, 187 individuals (48 households) arrived from Rann (Kala/Balge LGA, Borno State), while 412 individuals (106 households) came from Maroua in neighbouring Cameroon.This follows the arrival of 376 individuals (107 households) in Ngala LGA during the week of 1-7 July 2019.

Most of the new arrivals were adult women (136, or 23%) and children (413, or 69%). Two per cent (11 individuals) were elderly. The displaced populations reported to have relocated due to poor living conditions, lack of food, lack of access to health facilities and market. Other reasons include the lack of access to their farmlands due to fear of new attacks and the ongoing conict. The new arrivals are currently living in open spaces without shelter and do not have access to food, non food items (NFI) and health faciliities.

International Organization for Migration:
