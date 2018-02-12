12 Feb 2018

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM | Round XX - February 2018 Baseline Dashboard

Map
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 12 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.07 MB)

3,168,719 IDPs and Returnees were covered by DTM Round XXI

Displacement 1,782,490 Individuals

Returnees 1,386,229 Individuals

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries round the world to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria. As of 2 February 2018, the DTM has identified 1,782,490 IDPs (339,037 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of 4.5 per cent (79,810 individuals) from the previous DTM Round. The slight increase in the identified number of IDPs is attributable to the arrival of Nigerians from neighboring countries into situations of secondary displacement, as well as communal clashes and military operations. Assessments were carried out from 22 January to 02 February 2018.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.