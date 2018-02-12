Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM | Round XX - February 2018 Baseline Dashboard

3,168,719 IDPs and Returnees were covered by DTM Round XXI

Displacement 1,782,490 Individuals

Returnees 1,386,229 Individuals

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries round the world to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria. As of 2 February 2018, the DTM has identified 1,782,490 IDPs (339,037 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of 4.5 per cent (79,810 individuals) from the previous DTM Round. The slight increase in the identified number of IDPs is attributable to the arrival of Nigerians from neighboring countries into situations of secondary displacement, as well as communal clashes and military operations. Assessments were carried out from 22 January to 02 February 2018.