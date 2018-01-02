02 Jan 2018

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM | Round XX - December 2017 Baseline Dashboard

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
Download PDF (2.15 MB)

  • 3,032,108 IDPs and Returnees were covered by DTM Round XIX

  • Displacement 1,702,680 Individuals

  • Returnees 1,329,428 Individuals

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries round the world to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria. As of 8 December 2017, the DTM has identified 1,702,680 IDPs (321,580 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents a decrease of 11,091 individuals from the previous DTM Round, reflecting the continuing trend of IDPs returning to their Local Government Areas, particularly in Borno State. Although, most of these IDPs shall retain their status because they could not return to their actual places of origin. Assessments were carried out from 15 November to 8 December 2017.

