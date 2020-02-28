Maiduguri natural and man-made hazards overview, Nigeria - Borno State - Maidugur (28 Feb 2020)

The information displayed on this map was collected through institutional leaders of Maiduguri during focus group discussions held in February 2020.

The map shows the location of hazards that occured in Maiduguri in the past 5 years.

The purpose of this project is to increase synergies and proper communication between the local government, the state government, civil society actors and INGOs when responding to man-made or natural hazards in the city of Maiduguri.

The information on this map should be considered indicative only