Lake Chad Basin Crisis | Forced Displacement - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 17/05/2019
The Lake Chad Basin Crisis, now in its tenth year, has largely been triggered by a regionalised armed conflict in Northeast Nigeria, the Far North region of Cameroon, the Lake region of Chad and the Diffa region of Niger.
• In 2019, there has been a significant escalation of insecurity and hostilities in Northeast Nigeria, leading to further population displacements and decreased humanitarian access.