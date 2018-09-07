Lake Chad Basin Crisis | Forced Displacement - August 2018 - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/09/2018
Situation Overview**
The crisis in the Lake Chad basin, affecting parts of Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon and triggered by a regionalized armed conflict, is mainly a protection crisis.
Over 2.6 million people have been forcibly displaced, while violence and insecurity have also had a negative impact on the lives and livelihoods of 17.4 million of local population in the affected areas