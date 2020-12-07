Chart of the week: Boko Haram fatalities in 2020

Between the start of January and the end of November 2020, there were a total of 142 incident: involving Boko Haram or ISWAP insurgents in the three North. Eastern Nigerian states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, making an average of 13 incidents a month. Of these 142 events, 17 ended with no fatalities. At least 1,606 people were killed in the 125 fatal incidents, making an average of 13 deaths per violent event in the Boko Haram insurgency in 2020.