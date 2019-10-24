Active USG Programs for the Lake Chad Basin Response (Last Updated 09/30/19)

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
A service provided by
UN OCHA
ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.Learn more about ReliefWeb
While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …
Visit the blog
Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.