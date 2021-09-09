Satellite detected water extents between 3 & 7 of September 2021 in Dosso, Niamey, Tahoua and Tillaberi regions of Niger

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters (cumulative) in Dosso, Niamey, Tahoua and Tillaberi regions of Niger as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between the 3rd & the 7th of September 2021. Within the analyzed cloud free zones of about 230,000 km2, a total of about 310 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 45,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the region of Dosso with ~26,700 people, Tillabéri with ~10,900 people and Tahoua with ~6,600 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).