Satellite detected water extents between 1st august & 26th September 2020 in Dosso and niamey regions of Niger (Imagery analysis: 1 August to 26 September 2020 | Published 29 September 2020 | Version 1.0)

Satellite detected water extents between 1st August & 26th September 2020 in Dosso, Niamey, Tahoua and Tillaberi regions of Niger

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters (cumulative) in Dosso, Niamey, Tahoua and Tillaberi regions of Niger as detected by VIIRSNOAA satellite between the 1st of August & the 26th of September 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 200,000 km2, a total of about 2,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 370,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the region of Tillab ri with ~160,000 people, Niamey with ~120,000 people, Dosso with ~70,000 people, and Tahoua with ~20,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.