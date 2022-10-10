Satellite detected water extent in Tillabéri Region, Niger as of 05 October 2022 Imagery analysis: 05/10/2022 Published 07/10/2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Tillabéri & Niamey Regions, Niger as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 05 October 2022 at 11:27 local time. Within the extent of this map of about 40,000 km2, about 180 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters within the map extent, about 50,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).