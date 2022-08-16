Satellite detected water extent in Dosse, Niamey and Tillabéri Regions, Niger as of 11 August 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Dosse, Niamey and Tillabéri Regions, Niger as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 11 August 2022 at 11:27 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 45,000 km2, about 330 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 75,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).