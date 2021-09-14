Satellite detected water extent as of 09 September 2021 in Guidan Roumdji, Madarounfa and Ville de Maradi Departments, Maradi Region, Niger - Imagery Analysis: 09/09/2021 Published 14/09/2021 V1

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters in Guidan Roumdji, Madarounfa and Ville de Maradi departments, Maradi Region as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 09 September 2021. Within the analyzed area of about 5,900 km2, based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 90,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).