Niger - Tenda Flood Change Detection Map (as of 09/10/2020)

Niger's western region has experienced flood events due to the River Niger overrunning its bank after days of torrential rainfall. This year's event has been catastrophic. From the analysis, the flood extent covers about 1,700 hectares on the 27th of September, 2020 which later reduced to 1,365 hectares of the landmass by the 4th of October, 2020. The result also showed that about 3,411 and 2,694 people were exposed to the flood in Tenda town as of 27th and 4th October 2020, respectively.

The flood map represents the flood extent as at the above dates.