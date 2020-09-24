Niger - Niamey Flood Impact Map (as of 15/09/2020)

Niger's western region has been badly ha after days of torrential rainfall caused the River Niger to burst its banks. The capital city of Niamey was brought to a Standstill by the waters. Much Of the country has been affected by rainfall since July. but the recent rainfall and water levels of the River Niger has surpassed previous records. At least 45 people have been killed and more than 225.000 people have been displaced. local authorities reported almost 30,000 houses being affected with some 86g houses being swept away. A number of mosques and granaries have also been destroyed as well as many nee fields being submerged.

This map represents the flood extent and impact on buildings and roads observed the 15/09/2020 Over Niamey in Niger.