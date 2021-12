3,616,244 people at risk of food crisis (phase 3-5); forecast for the lean season June-August 2022.

457,200 children at risk of Severe Acute Malnutrition

255,941: total number of refugees

264,257: total number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

695: total number of closed or not operational schools, mostly in Tillabery, with 57,000 affected children