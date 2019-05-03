03 May 2019

Niger - Crises Overview - ECHO Daily Map | 03/05/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (874.31 KB)

The country is affected by multiple on-going crises in 2019: 6 from 8 regions are facing an emergency in severe acute malnutrition and more than 1 million people will require emergency food assistance in the country during the next lean season. People living in conflict affected areas will be in food crisis for the third consecutive year. Since beginning of the year the security situation has deteriorated, leading to an increase in forced displacements in Tillaberi and Diffa region.

1 171 562 People at risk of food crisis (Phase 3-5, Cadre Harmonisé)*

380 166 Children at risk of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM)

174 593 Total number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs), March 2019

174 232 Total number of refugees, April 2019

