Satellite detected waters in Puerto Cabezas, Prinzapolka and Laguna de Perlas Municipality, Nicaragua as of 8 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 8 November 2020 | Published 11 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Puerto Cabezas, Prinzapolka and Launa de Perlas Municipality, Nicaragua as observed from Sentinel-1 image acquired on 08 November 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 12,000 km2, a total of about 1,200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on World pop population data and the detected surface waters, about 7,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.