Hurricane Iota - Estimated Wind Impacts - Advisory 14, 16 November 2020 1500 CST (2100 UTC)

NWS Summary: At 400 PM EST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Iota was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 82.7 West. Iota is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion is forecast through landfall. After landfall, a westward to west-southwestward motion is expected. On the forecast track, the core of Iota will make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua tonight, and dissipate over central America by Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts. Iota is forecast to continue to be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight, and rapid weakening is expected after landfall. Hurricaneforce winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). Puerto Cabezas airport in Nicaragua recently reported sustained winds of 44 mph (71 km/h) with a gust to 68 mph (109 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 919 mb (27.14 inches) based on Air Force reconnaissance data.