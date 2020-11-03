Hurricane Eta - Estimated Impacts Advisory 12, 03 November 2020 1500 UTC (0900 CST)

NWS Summary: At 1000 AM EST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Eta was located near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 83.2 West. Eta is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). A westward or west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin later today and continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area today. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras by Thursday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph (230 km/h) with higher gusts. Eta is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is likely before landfall. Weakening will begin after the center moves inland later today. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 938 mb (27.70 inches).