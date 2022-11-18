Satellite detected water extent over Lumbini and Sudurpaschim Provinces, Nepal as of 25 & 30 October 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 25 & 30/10/2022 | Published 18/11/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellitedetected surface waters in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces, Nepal as observed from Sentinel-2 images acquired on 25 & 30 October 2022 (Cumulative). Within the analyzed area of about 5,600 km², a combined 52 km² of lands appear to be flooded on the 25th and the 30th of October 2022. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 37 km² since the 15th October 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 23,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas, of which 10,000 are located In Janaki, Tikapur, Geruwa, Rajapur, Thakurbaba & Madhuwan Palikas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.