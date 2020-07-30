Satellite detected water extent as of 29 July 2020 in Province 5 and Province 7 of Nepal - Bardiya district, Province 5 and Kailali district, Province 7

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Bardiya district, Province 5 and Kailali district, Province 7 of Nepal as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 29 July 2020 Within the analyzed area of about 2,600 km2, a total of about 120 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 120,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar imagery may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.