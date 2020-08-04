Satellite detected water extent as of 2 August 2020 in Province 5 and Province 7 of Nepal - Bardiya district, Province 5 and Kailali district, Province 7

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Bardiya district, Province 5 and Kailali district, Province 7 of Nepal as observed from Sentinel-1 images acquired on 29 July 2020 and 2 August 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 2,600 km2, the flood waters receded from 120 km2 to 50 km2. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 36,000 people are still potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar imagery may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.