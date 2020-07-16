Nepal Province 2: Imagery analysis: 14 July 2020 | Published 16 July 2020 | Version 1.0

Satellite detected water extent as of 14 July 2020 over Province 2 of Nepal This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Province 2 of Nepal as observed from a Radarsat-2 image acquired on 14 July 2020 due to the current monsoon rains. Within the analyzed area of about 2,000 km2, a total of about 50 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.