Nepal Province 1 and 2 Imagery analysis: 6 July 2020 | Published 9 July 2020 | Version 1.0

Satellite detected water extent as of 6 July 2020 over Province 1 and 2 of Nepal

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Province 1 and 2 of Nepal as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 6 July 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 2,700 km2, a total of a bout 76 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 6 July 2020 may seriously underestimate presence of standing flood water in built up areas due to backscattering properties