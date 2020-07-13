Nepal Province 1 and 2 Imagery analysis: 12 July 2020 | Published 13 July 2020 | Version 1.0

Satellite detected water extent as of 12 July 2020 over Province 1 and 2 of Nepal

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Province 1 and 2 of Nepal as observed from a Radarsat-2 image acquired on 12 July 2020 due to the current monsoon rains. Within the analyzed area of about 3,000 km2, a total of about 475 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.