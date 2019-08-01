01 Aug 2019

Nepal Flood | July 2019: 72-hour assessment (Version 2 - 30 July 2019)

Map
from Government of Nepal
Published on 30 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (4.44 MB)25 pages

Contents may change based on updated information

Heavy rainfall on 11-12 July caused landslides and flooding in 32 Districts across Nepal. Flooding was most severe in 11 Terai districts of Provinces 1 and 2. Extensive damages to assets, housing, water and sanitation infrastructure, food stocks, crop and livestock all have a significant impact on food security in the region.

An estimated 176,800 people’s food security is currently significantly affected as a result of the flooding, of which 79,900 people, or 13,800 households, are deemed to be the most in need of assistance.

